All the Spa Feels with This Luxurious Body Oil.

I got the Forest Essentials Sensuous Body Massage Oil Motia and Loban as a gift and absolutely loved it! It immediately transported me to a spa because of its heavenly smell and effects on my mind and body. I tend to get extremely dry skin during winters and this body oil is my go-to product after a shower. I lightly massage my damp skin with this oil and it works its magic throughout the day. Heavily moisturizers and keeps skin feel soft all day long.

The Forest Essentials Sensuous Body Massage Oil Motia & Loban uses a traditional formulation that is known to firm, tone and soften the skin. It is enriched with a blend of 100% freshly pressed, organic and unrefined Black Sesame, Almond and Castor oils with pure Ghee, infused with potent herbs and scented with fresh Jasmine and Loban resin for a warm, seductive aroma that relaxes the mind and body.