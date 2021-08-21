All-Time Favourite Thrillers To Instantly Blow Your Mind!
Shutter Island
Traveling to a psychiatric asylum on a remote island sounds like a terrible idea, but that’s exactly what U.S. Marshal (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his partner (Mark Ruffalo) do in this Martin Scorcese thriller.
Arrival
Starring Amy Adams in the lead role, this sci-fi thriller is an intriguing tale about humans trying to communicate with extraterrestrial visitors.
Gone Girl
Based on Gillian Flynn’s novel of the same name, Gone Girl shows what can happen when a marriage goes very, very wrong. In the end, the truth turns out to be even more shocking than the theories.
Seven
Starring Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt, this neo-noir psychological thriller is not for the faint of heart, though it is one of the best thrillers on this list.
The Sixth Sense
When a boy realizes he can see ghosts, he seeks the help of a child psychologist to understand his supernatural abilities. What follows is nothing short of a thriller classic.