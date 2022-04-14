Is all well between Karan and Ajay after years of feud?

For the people who are not aware, Karan and Ajay had a very petty feud between each other since 2016 but with this recent gesture by Karan, it does seem like all is well between the director and actor. The reason why they both stopped speaking to each other was back in 2016, Karan's film and Ajay's film had clashed in box office. After a few years of this drama Ajay and Kajol were seen at the Koffee With Karan episode. Still there were some rumors going around Karan and Ajay having some problems.

Ajay's new movie 'Runway 34' is going to release on 29th April. The actor will be seen sharing screen with Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and Boman Irani. In order of this news, Karan took to his twitter handle and congratulated the whole cast and crew and wished them best of luck.

Now isn't this a sweet gesture by Karan? I think we would like to see more people from the film industry keep their ego aside and wish the best for others.