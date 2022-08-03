Is All Well Between Karan Johar And Tiger Shroff?

Tiger Shroff's much anticipated film Screw Dheela has been delayed for the time being, which has led to suspicions concerning Tiger's relationship with Karan Johar. According to sources, Screw Dheela has been postponed by Dharma Productions.

The teaser for Screw Dheela didn't receive a positive response, Tiger's box office draw had weakened following the failure of Heropanti 2, the producers were concerned by the recent underwhelming performance for Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan, the budget of the big-scale actioner KJo had announced in July was running in excess of Rs. 150 crores, and there was a misunderstanding between KJ

While stating the rumors untrue, Karan said, "The only reason Screw Dheela was not made is that there was a date constraint and he had an exit in January to start Bade Miyan Chote Miyan." "We definitely plan to pursue Screw Dheela next year and another big action film along with many other plans with Tiger. We believe he is a huge action movie star and has a huge commercially glowing career ahead of him," KJo added.

Well, we are certainly looking forward to this much-awaited Tiger Shroff actioner.