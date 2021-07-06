All you need is a correct brush!

My one rule about makeup brushes is this: buy the best you can afford. You can make inexpensive makeup look fantastic with good brushes. In turn, the most expensive makeup will look awful, if it is applied with bad quality brushes and tools.

So, let's dive into the world of makeup brushes and their uses.





1. Flat every shadow brush: This brush should be shorter, and firmer, and be made of natural bristles. The purpose of this brush is to apply a base layer of eyeshadow in a neutral shade from your lid to your brow bone.





2. Eyebrow brush: This is also called an angular brush and has a triangle shape to give your eyebrows the perfect shape required. Use this angled brush to apply brow powder to define your brows in short, even strokes to mimic small hairs.





3. Crease brush: A crease brush is for applying a darker shade into your crease, or to layer a wash of color onto your lid over your base eye shadow.





4. Flat eyeliner brush: This is my favorite brush to get the perfect winged eyeliner look very easily. A super easy technique for applying eyeliner that is flattering and lasts all day.





5. Concealer brush: Use this brush to apply concealer under the eye area, as well as a cream eyeshadow. Using a smaller, tipped brush for applying concealer on blemishes would give you better coverage.





6. Blush, Powder, and bronzer brush: You need only 1 brush for powder, blush, and bronzer. Apply powder sparingly through the T zone to keep shine at bay and set your makeup. Bronzer goes onto the high plains of your face in a backward 3 motion. Lastly, pop blush on apples of cheeks and then blend upward and outward.









Here’s a bonus tip for making your brushes last longer:





Make sure to keep your brushes clean. Use a spray in between applications to keep them sanitized. And, don’t forget to clean your brushes at least once a week with mild soap.