Allegedly The REAL REASON Behind Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani's BREAK UP!

Baaghi 2 couple Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani have allegedly broken up. As per reports, the duo dated for almost 6 years before parting ways.





Tiger & Disha's relationship had been going on and off since last year. Despite their alleged break up, they are said to have decided to maintain a cordial relationship and to follow each other on social media.





While the duo are yet to address the ongoing rumours, speculations about the reason behind their alleged split have already started doing rounds.





Disha's urge to tie the knot with Tiger allegedly led the couple to part ways. Talking about it, a source informed the daily –





Disha and Tiger were almost living together ever since Tiger started staying separately from his parents, Jackie and Ayesha. A lot of time had passed since they were together and Disha stared feeling this year that they should tie the knot.





She expressed this to Tiger but Tiger brushed it off. Of course, she must have told him more than just once or twice- but every time, Tiger's response was a 'No, abhi nahin' (No, not now). Disha wanted shaadi but Tiger was not ready to commit into a matrimonial relationship for now.



