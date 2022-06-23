Is Aloe Vera good for oily skin? How to use?
Aloe vera gel absorbs quickly, it is ideal for oily skin. However, it can also be used to treat dry skin. After bathing, replace your regular moisturiser with aloe to help seal moisture into your skin
There are usually no Side Effects but if your skin is very sensitive and covered with acne plus has pus in it please don't use anything. I used the serum and it caused me a lot of irritation. Not just mama earth but if you use any serum or any product which has heavy chemicals in it, the reaction is possible. Some of us have very sensitive skin. During such time make sure you lather a lot of moisturizers, it's the only way you can get rid of the sensitivity and the pimples. Make sure to consult your dermatologist before using any product like Mamaearth or any other product. If you don't want to go to a dermatologist make sure you research the ingredients and their side effects. It will give you better clarity.
Looking for an organic, all-natural hair dye that won't leave your hair feeling dry and damaged? Henna is the way to go! Not only can you create gorgeous tattoos and freckles, you can also use henna for hair and get beautiful, healthy locks. Read more:
1. Apply Ice to the Pimple:
2. Apply a Paste of Crushed Aspirin to the Pimple.
3. Use An Over-the-Counter Acne Spot Treatment.
4. Use Makeup with Salicylic Acid to Conceal Pimples.
5. Apply a Face Mask for Acne.
6. Get a Cortisone Injection to Quickly Get Rid of a Pimple.
Oily skin can be demanding, but with these high-performance best sellers on your top shelf, we predict that the greasy situation will no longer be a problem. Here are eight tried-and-true skin care products for oily skin to help you put an end to your battle with overzealous oil glands.
Alia Bhatt's flawless and glowing skin can be attributed to her skincare routine. Even without makeup, the actress can radiate like a bright morning, and she is well-known on social media for her no-filter looks. Her skincare routine consists of some basic beauty tips and tricks for glowing skin. Here are a few examples:
1. Cleaning: Instead of simply washing your face with water, follow a cleansing routine twice a day. You can remove all the dirt and excess oil by using a mild soap or face cleanser.
2. Toner: After cleansing your skin, always use a toner to help restore the PH balance. It helps to seal the cleanser's effect without destroying it.
3. Serum or essence: An essence is a concentrated concoction of skincare ingredients that aids in the fight against dust and dirt. To absorb the skin's nutrition, add serum or essence to your skincare routine.
4. Hydrate well: Alia believes that nothing can keep the skin glowing if it is dehydrated. Regardless of your skin type, you must moisturise it thoroughly and drink plenty of water.
5. Sun protection: Wear sunscreen even if you're inside, and especially if you're going outside.
Vitamin C, glycolic acid, salicylic acid, niacinamide, and kojic acid are all ingredients to look for in a serum. They brighten the skin, increase cell turnover, and help to prevent future breakouts. Here are some serums that can help you fight acne scars.
Janhvi Kapoor is unquestionably Bollywood's rising star. She has recently made some remarkable fashion and beauty choices (her Instagram feed is proof). I've noticed that she enjoys experimenting with her hair and makeup. Here are 5 Janhvi Kapoor makeup looks that you can recreate at home without breaking the bank. We love how she pulled off the soft makeup look with pink and bronze tones. She also used silver and brown eyeshadow that is well blended and complements her outfit. She used minimal contouring and a lot of highlights in this look. Furthermore, the peach lip colour complements the overall look.
-Use Nykaa foundation or BB cream that matches your skin tone
-Take a brown eyeshadow and blend it evenly into the crease before applying a silver eyeshadow to the lids. (Nykaa Eyeshadow)
-Highlight your features with a contouring kit or a brown shadow and a contouring brush.
– Apply a coral blush to the cheeks and a highlighter to the cheekbones. Apply a peach lip colour to complete the look. (Use Nykaa Brazilian Bombshell or Malibu Barbie)
Retinol has a direct effect on the DNA of skin cells. It increases cell turnover, which slows after the age of 30. As a result, retinol is an effective anti-aging agent, reducing wrinkles and fine lines.