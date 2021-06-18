  • facebook
An Aloevera a day keeps all your Skin problems away

Organic Aloevera Gel @the aloevera projects

Pure organic Aloevera gel

Has soothing properties

Good for all skin types 

Best for combo oily skin

Get absorbed fast non sticky

Anti ageing & Moisturizing properties

Gives hydration to your skin

 

Tip - Store it in a refrigerator and use it as a moisturizer before bed time it really makes your skin healthy and gives you a fresh morning. Its been 6 months I m using this gel and trust me the next morning your skin looks so fresh and gives you a shiny appearance and makes it smooth

Thank you @thealoeveraproject for making a fresh and pure Gel . One must always keep this product handy and for regular use because , its going to benefit your skin in many ways.

 
