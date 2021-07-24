Alt Balaji's Haq Se Review: Beautiful but chaotic, like Kashmir

Haq Se is one of the most beautifully executed web shows Alt Balaji has ever released. Ken Ghosh's Indian adaptation of 'Little Women' runs in 20 episodes, starring Surveen Chawla, Parul Gulati, Rajeev Khandelwal, Rukhsar, Simone Singh, and others in pivotal roles.

The series is set on the backdrop of the ever-beautiful Kashmir. The story is about the Mirza family of four sisters- Meher(Surveen), Jannat (Parul), Bano (Anchal Sharma), and Amal (Nikkesha), who stay with their mother Rabiyah (played by Rukhsar).

Each and everyone in this family has different dreams and ambitions. Meher wants to become a great paediatrician, whereas Jannat believes that a pen is mightier than a sword. She wants to become a journalist, Bano loves her music and lives in her own bubble, and Amal is 'most dafinately' the funnier one with a weird accent who wants to become an actress someday.

Their sweet little cosy family gets disrupted when their Aunt's (Simone Singh) scandal of being the mistress of Kashmir's chief minister gets out, and people start to humiliate the Mirza family. Even though Khaala gulped down her pride and accepted the humiliation, fiery Jannat couldn't help but write it down in her blog, slamming the minister. This started the chaos in their family.

Slowly as the story moves further, every sister faces different challenges. One time, Bano stood against stone-pelting and life-threatening goons with her musical band. Anchal as Bano showed beautiful emotions through her eyes. Jannat fights back with her writing. She writes blogs under the pseudo name 'Mirza' and voices her opinions. She even declares to be the voice of Kashmir at one point. Parul has done a great job in being the bold Jannat.

Meher meets a 'Khadoos' doctor-cum-mentor at the hospital, Dr Naushad Rizvi (Rajeev). Slowly the series shows a loving relationship between the two of them. The beauty of this series lies in every subplot. The show has been written in a very sleek way and Ken has directed it so elegantly that it gives a smooth finishing. 'Haq Se' has unique storytelling enriched with emotions and sceneries as gorgeous as Kashmir.

But, I just felt that they focussed more on the issues to portray rather than building up the character backgrounds. The show ends on a cliffhanger, and now it's been three years, yet there's no season 2. Are you also waiting for Season 2? If you haven't watched it, stream it now.