Am I the only one who doesn't want the fifth installment of Golmaal series?

Recently in an interview with Shreyas Talpade, he was asked about Golmaal 5 and if the makers are planning for it to be released. To which Shreyas replied "Our captain Rohit Shetty would be the right person to answer this question. I feel, in fact, every time we meet, we tend to speak about ‘Golmaal’ and all of us feel that maybe in such times, people would love a film like ‘Golmaal,’ to free their mind from stress and everything that is happening. So, yes, the entire team would want to start working on ‘Golmaal 5’, but the final call has to be taken by Rohit. So, whenever he decides–depending on the scenario and when theatres open–will he take a final call. But yes, as a team, we would love to work for ‘Golmaal 5’ as soon as possible”.

Personally I would do anything to stop the making the Golmaal 5, It's high time that movies like Golmaal and Housefull should stop coming up with their 4th or 5th installments. I think Rohit Shetty has a lot of potential and he can surely come up with a good idea rather than just tweaking the old ones. What are your views on this?