Am I the only one who finds 90s on-screen couples better than today's generation on-screen couples?

When it comes to on-screen couples, Bollywood has an endless list of the most famous iconic on-screen couples. Today when I compare on-screen couples with the 90s then I have to say that I would choose the couples in the 90s rather than today's generation. The 90's on screen couple had that chemistry in them. It didn't seem fake or as if they were acting for the sake of it. Today it's clearly shown the actors are acting for the sake it. That chemistry which should be evident is clearly missing. 90s on-screen couples like Dharmendra and Hema Malini, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla, Anil Kapoor and Sridevi had it in them to make the audience believe that their love is real and not just for the sake of acting.

Do you feel the same? Who is your favorite on-screen couple?