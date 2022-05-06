Am I the only one who thinks that Rockstar is better than Aashiqui 2?

In all my honesty, Rockstar is not the epitome of awesome movies ever made in Bollywood, it has its own flaws, Nargis Fakhri's acting, for one thing, also the journey of Janardhan to Jordan is a little offbeat but the movie has a lot of perks to offer, AR Rehman's music, Imtiaz Ali's directing and watch it for Ranbir Kapoor if nothing else.





If you keep Nargis Fakhri's a bit of immaturity aside, all the other actors viz. Ranbir Kapoor, Aditi Rao Haydri, Shammi Kapoor, Piyush Mishra, and Shernaz Patel have shown par excellence and a lot of hard work in their performances. The genre of the film is primarily Musical and no expense has been spared in making it a musical supremo. With AR. Rehman's genius coupled with Mohit Chauhan's scintillating voice, you travel into Jordan's world feeling what he feels. It's new, refreshing and lingering in my mind for months. Kun Faya Kun is still on my playlist for most soothing melodies.





If people can watch and fall in love with Aashiqui 2, Rockstar is a much much better replacement!!