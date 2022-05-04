Am I the only one who thinks that Sonam was just too good in Neerja?

It would be really stupid if people rate this movie based on the actors, acting, casting, washrooms etc. The only thing that has to be kept in mind while rating this movie is Neerja. What Neerja did, how well she handled things, how the story was, how brave she was. I give it a 5 star.

I'm not at all a fan of Sonam Kapoor, yet I'd like all the haters to know that it was Neerja's mother who chose Sonam for this role and that alone should be enough for all the haters. Sonam acted really well, did a wonderful job, yes she somewhat resembles Neerja because of which no other actress would have been the better choice for this role.

This was really a very inspiring story, what a brave heart girl at the age of 23! She saved so many lives, risking her own life, and did her job so well! Adorable, hats off!

Such a touching story, but the saddest part is it took so many years to make a film about a true HERO!