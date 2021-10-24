Am I the only one who's missing Abhishek Bachchan in the Bunty Aur Babli 2 trailer?

The much awaited Bunty Aur Babli 2 trailer finally dropped today and has already become the talk of the town for several reasons. The most prominent being Saif Ali Khan replacing Abhishek Bachchan as Bunty. While everyone is loving Saif's addition to the film, fans are finding it difficult to accept anyone but Abhishek Bachchan as Bunty. Both Rani and Abhishek won everyone's hearts with their performances in Bunty Aur Babli in 2005. Not only was their chemistry highly appreciated but their individual performances were so very good that left the audiences in awe of the characters rather than the stars themselves. And the fact that, only the background score is enough to give one goosebumps says a lot about the kind of impression this film has had on the audiences mind. And if you ask me replacing a pivotal character like that is too big a risk to take, if you're trying to recreate some of the past glory. Your comments on this?