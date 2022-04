Many people said the same thing when Alia Bhatt made her debut in Student of the Year. Everyone said she'd never be able to pull off intense roles because of her baby face, but we saw her do an excellent job in Gangubai. When it comes to Ananaya, her demeanour appears to be that of a baby. The way she speaks and moves fits only for a loudmouth bubbly girl or a girl next door type of role. What are your thoughts?