Am I Using A Hair Serum In The Right Way? #BeautyTruthBomb

Hair serum is one of the things that everyone talks about but no one knows actually how to use it in the right way. This magical hair product can solve all your hair woes from dryness to frizz. Also, it provides a ton of benefits to our tresses. Also, it prevents pollution by helping to strengthen and also add shine. Have you ever asked yourself a question – Am I using it in the right way?

Here are few steps to use it in the right way:

1. Apply it at the right time

Did you know there is a right time to apply a hair serum? Every time serum should be applied to freshly washed hair. The serum helps in creating a protective layer over your hair to prevent hair problems from damaging. Also, it helps to lock moisture in your hair.

2. Use The Right Quantity

For best results, use a pea-sized amount of serum if you have oily and thin hair. Use a walnut-sized amount if you have dry or thick hair.

3. How To Apply It

Now how much quantity you have used is sorted. Always remember that serums have a thick quantity so always warm them up in your palms for a few seconds and then only apply. Always start to apply from your ends and then towards the middle. After applying, use a wide-tooth comb to evenly distribute serum all over your hair.