Amazon Prime Recommendation: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is a comedy-drama series with 3 seasons streaming on Amazon Prime Video. On a very lame night, I started watching the web series, and trust me, I literally binge-watched the whole season, and then it was an addiction. I completed 3 seasons in 7 days.





So, the story is about Miriam 'Midge' Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) who has a perfect life with her husband and two kids and stays in an elegant apartment on the Upper West Side of New York. The time goes back to the 1950s. But, things go sideways when her working husband wants to do stand up comedy gigs but end up failing miserably. This starts affecting her marriage and finally she discovers that it's her who has the real talent to stand on a stage with a mic and do the comedy part for real.





On the course of her journey, she faces a lot of obstacles and meets with different people, falls out of the marriage and what not. It's a whole lot of chaos but the series needs to be watched. Season 4 is on the floor now, it will be released real.





Would you like to give this a watch?