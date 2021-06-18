Amazon Prime's Panic lacks an explanation, what did you think?

Panic is a mystery thriller series currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It has 10 episodes with a running time of around 30 minutes and more. The series is based on a novel written by Lauren Oliver, who is the director of the show as well.

The show is set in a town named Carp, situated in Texas. Panic is about a couple of newly graduated teens playing a mind nerving game with the same name. It is more like a ritual to perform instead of having fun. A group of teens who takes up the game this time includes Heather Nill (Olivia Welch), Ray Hall (Ray Nicholson), Natalie William (Jessica Sula), Dodge Mason (Mike Faist), and a few others.

As the story unfurls further, we will see a spark between the bad guy Ray Hall and the good girl Heather Nill who both are poor and feel the judgemental stares from others. I absolutely adored those two and was hoping they would stick together until the end, but well, won't tell you what happens to them, you should go ahead and watch this.

To be honest, I thoroughly enjoyed the show, even though there are a few flaws that I picked out. The camera work was good, and the story is well stitched. The background music has its own enigma. Olivia as Heather has done a great job along with other characters in the group who have done the same too.

Well, there are a few queries that clouded my head, and I couldn’t get it from watching the series. Who is the judge of all these games? Who picks up the judges? Why were the cops so indifferent until those two kids died while playing? Who started this game? Panic doesn’t answer any of these questions and by how the series ends, it’s quite apparent that there will be a second season.

What really disappointed me in this series is that it’s all about panic, right? If you panic, you are out. The games are set based on the players’ fears. But the games were not sufficiently demonstrated and shown, so somewhere the panic went missing, and I lost the connection with the representation. There were so many twists that maybe the director lost their way out.