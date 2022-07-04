Amber Heard- Johnny Depp defamation suit to reopen again?

Just over a month after losing her defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's lawyers have asked the Fairfax County Circuit Court to vacate the verdict or order a new trial.





According to reports, Amber's legal team has stated that there is "no evidence" to support the $10 million in damages that she has been ordered to pay Johnny. Johnny Depp had sued Amber for defamation in a 2018 Washington Post article in which she described herself as a survivor of domestic abuse. Amber filed a counter-suit against him, claiming that he defamed her when he called her a liar. During their two-year marriage, both claimed to have suffered domestic abuse at the hands of the other.





Amber was found guilty of defamation on all three counts after a six-week trial. Johnny was convicted on one count but exonerated on two others. According to Court House News, Amber's legal team argues in the court brief that Johnny's team "proceeded solely on a defamation by implication theory, abandoning any claims that Ms Heard's statements were actually false." According to Court House News, Johnny's legal team dismissed the appeal. His lawyer, Ben Chew, described it in an email as "what we expected, just longer, no more substantive."