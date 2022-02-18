Amir Khan's Lal Singh Chaddha script was written 10 years. Do you think it can live up to its hype and efforts?

Laal Singh Chaddha movie featuring Aamir Khan has reportedly obtained 60-70% of its shoot. The Advait Chandan' film is co-produced by Aamir Khan Productions. In a recent meeting with a media outlet screenplay writer, Atul Kulkarni indicated that the movie was in prep not one or two years ago but almost a decade ago. In a conference with a media portal, the actor and writer revealed how the film's pre-production stage was much more of a task than the actual creation. According to Atul Kulkarni, the storyline is adapted and loosely based on the popular American drama Forest Gump featuring Tom Hanks. The drama primary aired in 1994 and talks about everything comedy with a touch of drama, as per reports. The Hindi remake of Forest Gump will witness Aamir Khan in the lead role alongside Kareena Kapoor in the female key role.