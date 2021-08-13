Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's Chehre to release on theatres; what are your thoughts?

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre will be releasing on 27 August in theatres. Since its announcement, the audience has gone wild to watch this film. The posters, teasers, trailers have built anticipation among the audience worldwide.





Rumy Jafry's much-awaited film Chehre is scheduled to release in cinema halls on August 27. The movie also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor. Amitabh Bachchan is playing a lawyer's role, and Emraan Hashmi is playing a business tycoon's character.





Will you watch it or, will you wait till its OTT release? Are you excited about the film?