Amitabh Bachchan and his secret story behind the iconic look in Deewar!

We all miss the good old days of Bollywood. The drama, the innocence, the songs and the glory of the Indian Cinema back in the 70's was just something else. Speaking of which Amitabh Bachchan is no different than the rest of us movie buffs.





Taking to his Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback picture from the sets of Deewar(1975) revealing the secret behind his iconic look in the movie. If you remember the long shirt knots became quite popular after the film. Amitabh shared that the look wasn't pre-decided but something that was very much spontaneous that he himself had come up with on the sets.





Sharing the picture the veteran actor wrote, "Those were the days my friend .. and the knotted shirt .. it has a story .. first day of shoot .. shot ready .. camera about to roll .. and the discovery that the shirt has been made too long - beyond the knees .. director could not wait for another shirt or a replaced actor .. so tied it up in a knot and…"





Can you name some of Amitabh's other iconic looks that you can remember right now? Which ones have you copied at least once?