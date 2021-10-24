Amitabh Bachchan plays a prank on Katrina Kaif on the KBC show!

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty appeared on the famous Kaun Banega Crorepati show which is hosted by Amitabh Bachchan on Sony teleb=vision for several years now! The cast of Sooryavanshi was seen answering all the questions perfectly but our BigB said that from the sixth question you cannot help your partner or can take a lifeline for the question he said that it's a new rule that they apply now in the show!

So on the hot seat, there was Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar answering the questions for the sixth question Katrina had to answer on her own. While answering Amitabhji saw that Akshay was nudging Katrina's hand to help her with the answer. That's when he says that Akshay you cannot cheat like that and nobody has ever done such kind of attempt for 13 years and walks away from the stage completely upset with this action!

Later Rohit and Akshay try to calm down the environment and are seen apologizing to Amitabh Bachchan for their action in front of Katrina Kaif. But backstage we can see Akshay Kumar and Amitabh laughing around by seeing Katrina confused and scared! After a while we see Big B and Akshay coming and out and Big B says that 'we fooled you, it was a prank' Akshay says that it was completely Amitabh Bachchan's idea to play a prank on her and to that he says that Akshay when you are here how can we not play any pranks on the show!





Lol, Katrina Kaif looked so terrified that she was almost teary and shocked! But this was so cute to see Amitabh Bachchan playing pranks on the KBC show!