Amitabh Bachchan will play the Guest appearance in an upcoming Tiger Shroff film.

Soon, Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff will co-star in a major motion picture. The upcoming film Ganapath, starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, will feature a cameo from Big B.





In Ganapath, Bachchan portrays Tiger Shroff's Guru. The makers are overjoyed with how the segment turned out. It was filmed in Mumbai in May. However, Mr. Bachchan has contributed his voice to the production in addition to acting in it.





This is going to be crazy!