Amitabh Bachchan will play late actor Dilip Kumar in his biopic?

Dilip Kumar, the renowned actor, died in July of this year, and the industry lost one of its pearls with the loss of one of Bollywood's most talented performers. While the actor's death is only a few months away, word on the street is that a biopic on his life will be released soon, with none other than Amitabh Bachchan playing the part of Bollywood's most famous actor. While nothing has been proven, if accurate, Amitabh Bachchan playing his friend could be one of the most interesting biopics ever made.





Subhash Ghai is in charge of the biopic's production. Subhash Ghai is a major Dilip Kumar admirer who has collaborated with him on three of his superhit films: Saudagar, Karma, and Vidhata. According to reports, the director/producer is currently working on a biopic about his icon's life. According to reports, Amitabh Bachchan has been contacted to play Dilip Kumar in the biopic. In the film Saudagar, Amitabh Bachchan and Dilip Kumar collaborated, and Amitabh Bachchan was a close friend of the late actor.





It seems to be the season of biopics