Is Amitabh Bachchan's stardom enough to make Chehre a success or will Rhea Chakraborty's controversy lead to failure?

With a star cast boasting of Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D’Souza, Sidhant Kapoor, and more, the movie has been widely anticipated. The Rumi Jafry directorial has the right mix of veteran actors and newer ones as well. Add to that a promising premise, and there's all the elements of a solid film.





However, Chehre has been in the news even prior to its release for all the wrong reasons. Given that it has Rhea Chakraborty, it invited negative reviews even before people watched it. Just a quick look at iMDb shows that it has a rating of 3.1/10. Even Google reviews, where the opinion isn't as polarising, it has been rated 1.4/5. Most of these reviews were a mass brigade of opinionated comments directed at Rhea's involvement in the movie.





So, here's the deal: will Chehre find success in Amitabh Bachchan's charisma and stardom, or will it end up embroiled in Rhea Chakraborty's controversy? What's your opinion?