Amitabh Bachchan's success story is still an exception and not a norm. Agree?

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan turns a year old today. On this special day, I have decided to take a look at his amazing career. Something that very few people are able to achieve. Making his debut in the late 60s, then starring in a series of flop films and finally bouncing back with 'Zanjeer' to being called the one-man industry. Then going through a life-threatening accident, from joining and leaving politics to going bankrupt. And then finally emerging out of a slump like a legend.

His story reads like the screenplay of a masala movie. Mr. Bachchan has seen it all, highs, lows, rock bottoms and massive successes. He is still popular, relevant and actively working in Bollywood. Looking at his age, all that feels surreal. We have had actors like Anupam Kher, Om Puri and Naseeruddin Shah, but none of them have so far had a career like Amitabh.

I am talking from the age point of view here. In an industry that doesn't value aging people, Amitabh comes out like a beacon. But don't you think he is an exception?