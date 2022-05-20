Amrita, Malaika, And Kareena Gave Befitting Reply To Trolls

Karan Johars party has been the latest talk of the town. Kjo threw a party as he turned 50 and had the B-town present to celebrate this occasion with him. With the social media filled with party pictures, celebrities enjoying, many pictures seemed to gain attention and some did gain negative attention to. Amrita Arora, who had shared a pic with Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan from Karan Johar's party, has revealed that she has been fat-shamed of late for her look. Supporting her Malaika Arora re-shared Amrita's post in her Instagram story. She wrote, "You say it sis…. You are beautiful just the way you are…. N guys it's so damn uncool to fat shame anyone…. Tch tch". Later her BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan has come out in Amrita's support.Kareena shared a post while hitting out at the trolls. Highlighting a mean comment about Amrita, the post was captioned as, "I keep seeing this on comments! If n when I bother to check, unless it's the one that comes up on top! So…. buddhi is meant to be an insult?? Coz for me it's just a word… a word that means old? Yes we are older… n wiser… but you, are nameless, faceless, ageless? And so are your folks?" Kareena captioned it as, "Way to go Amuuu".

Well, Amrita's BFFs have certainly got her back, isn't it? What's your thought on this whole incident?