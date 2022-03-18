'Anand turned 51', How Hrishikesh Mukherjee gave a gem to Bollywood!

Anand came out in 1971, directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee it stars Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Ramesh Deo... It's one of my favourite movies. It is the greatest Bollywood movie ever made I don't think even Hollywood can pull this kind of stuff and to do it 51 years ago is unbelievable?

The story of a man Anand (Rajesh Khanna) who is suffering from stage 3 cancer and is going to die in 3 months. He is treated by Dr Banerjee (Amitabh Bachchan) and Dr Prakash (Ramesh Deo). From all that Suffering instead of complaining Anand just doesn't care he lives life to the fullest even though he knows he's about to die. He makes everyone happy around him, he lives like he's got a hundred years to live. The film explores very well the relationship between doctor and patient. In this movie every character is important we can relate to each of the characters, a decent movie. It doesn't have over the top dialogues and every dialogue are meaningful songs are great, so beautifully written film. The movie is a mixture of emotions, joy, and laughter, you can't help from love this film and the characters.





The poetry is just amazing whoever is reading this I just wanna say don't miss this movie. The main theme or message of this movie is we all gonna die. There is no escape from the dead. As long as you live enjoy the eternity of life.