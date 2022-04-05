Bad news for Ananya-Ishaan fans as Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter break up after 3 years of being together. Yes you heard it right!





Ishaan confirmed that the two indeed celebrated New Year together with a picture of Ananya sitting on a swing in Maldives and their arrival in Mumbai suggested the same.The couple was believed to have come close while shooting for their film 'Khaali Peeli', they have been rumored to be dating each other.

Ever since the remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh was announced, Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan's link-up rumors became a hot topic in B-Town. From adorable posts on social media to going on dinner dates together, they made many of their fans believe that there is indeed a romance brewing between them. In an interview with Times Now, Ananya was asked about the link-up rumors between her and Kartik. "It's cute, it's fun. Ya, I am happy," she said.





But now, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter have called it quits after being together for 3 long years. However sources have also revealed that they are handling the breakup with maturity and the two might even do a film together if an offer comes their way.