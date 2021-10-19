Ananya Panday might be just 'one mistake' away from having the same fate as Aryan Khan

Latest update in the Aryan Khan drug case reveals that Bollywood actress Ananya Panday's name has appeared in Whatsapp chats of one of the accused in the drug case. Considering which NCB has now issued summons to the actress and is supposed to arrive at the NCB office at 2:45 today. Her phone has already been seized and send for inspection.

Now, what's scary is that these Whatsapp chats were considered as prime evidence in the Aryan Khan drug case as well. Revealing the chats in Mumbai court, NCB stated that even though Aryan was not in the possession of drug himself, his Whatsapp chats show that he knew about it beforehand that his friend Arbaaz knew about it. And hence Aryan's bail was rejected by the court.

And now after Ananya's name has appeared in these Whatsapp chats, which has become a cause for concern for friends and family. One wrong move or just a slight suspicion in the minds of NCB officials might cause them ask for judicial custody of Ananya as well. Share your thoughts on this