Ananya Panday is one good film away from being liked. Agree?

Ananya Panday has been at the receiving end of relentless trolling for various reasons. Her average acting skills, her infamous comments on the 2019 Rajeev Masand roundtable and that she is a starkid. She is trolled more on the internet than some of her contemporaries like Janhvi Kapoor or Tara Sutaria. But I feel that most of the hate is mainly because of the fact that she hasn't been part of good films and her average acting skills.

Sara Ali Khan was lauded for her performance in 'Kedarnath' but her follow-up films were bad and so was her acting, which resulted in people trolling her badly. Something similar happened with Arjun Kapoor who seemed promising during 'ishaqzaade', but then quickly showed his one-note expressions.

Do you believe that an actor (especially a starkid) is just one good film away from being liked by everyone? Do you think that this will be the case with Ananya if she acts well in a well-made film?