Ananya Panday Partners With The Mumbai Police To Curb Cyber Crime!

Ananya Panday recently partnered with ACP. Sandeep Karnik, PSI Dattatray Dnyaneshwar Bhojane, and PSI Ajay Kashinath Patil from Mumbai Police’s Cyber Crime department, to lift consciousness about cyberbullying and discuss about the issues faced by the youth in the cyberspace.

The actress virtually spoke about the various aspects of cyberbullying and steps one should take in order to prevent and speak up against it. While in conversation with Mumbai’s cyber crime branch, she appreciated them by saying, "Through this, our hope is that it helps all users of various social media platforms as well. It is really commendable the work they have been doing to keep cyberspace clean and safe, This interaction was another step we took to spread awareness about cyberbullying, coming from the officers themselves - the information is legitimate, verified, and accessible on our social media handle too now."

Ananya has also extended the scope of her DSR 'So Positive', as she launched another initiative, 'Social Media for Social Good', a campaign to help people use social media for the greater good of the society. Isn’t it great to see Ananya Panday taking such huge steps to eradicate hate in the cyber space? Don’t you think it’s high time we start using social media to spread love and kindness?