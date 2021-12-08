Ananya Pandey recreates Pooh's mismatched sandals dialogue from K3G!

Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham has its own fan base. This movie completed 10 years, and even after 10 years, the movie is still by its fans watched. The movie has excellent star-cast Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and a small cameo of Rani Mukherjee. Even after so many years people still feel comfortable watching this movie.

After the film was released Kareena Kapoor's role Pooh got an immense fan following amongst the youngsters and it still does. The fan following was not just in public but also among Bollywood kids.

One such kid is Ananya Pandey and yesterday she paid her tribute to Kareena Kapoor and the movie for completing 10 years in the film industry! Ananya Pandey recreated the iconic Pooh scene of mismatched sandals where she has a scene with Rohan[Hrithik Roshan] before leaving for prom night!

In the caption, Ananya wrote, " no one can do it like @kareenakapoorkhan and @hrithikroshan this is just two fans trying very very hard @dhairyakarwa. I can practically recite this whole film so thank you @karanjohar you make us all believe in happy endings."@iamsrk @kajol @amitabhbachchan #20YearsOfK3G @dharmamovies @sonymusicindia @apoorva1972



