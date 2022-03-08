And here we go again! Another round of Ranbir-Alia wedding rumors?

Alia and Ranbir are constantly seen with each other at events, parties or lunch/dinner. The two love-birds can now finally go out together without worrying about paparazzi or any one. Recently, again the couple was seen at the screening of Sharmaji Namkeen. Rishi Kapoor's last film he worked in before he passed away. The whole Kapoor family was seen along with Alia Bhat. But what makes the entire thing more interesting is that, there are new rounds of Ranbir-Alia wedding rumors. The couple had gone to Rajasthan a few months back for a vacation. If rumors are to be believed then the couple will be tieing the knot in Ranthambore on 9th and 10th April. There is no official conformation as of now. Do you believe this rumor? Do you think finally on 9th and 10th April, the couple will tie the knot?