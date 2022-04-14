And Sidharth Malhotra is another added addition to Rohit Shetty's 'Cop Universe'

Sidharth was last seen in 'Shershah' which was released in November, 2021. Rohit Shetty is famous for his 'Cop Universe'. Movies like Singham, Simba and Sooryavanshi have set a bar for 'Cop Universe' movies. These three movies have a separate fan base. Now, after Akshay Kumar joined Rohit Shetty's franchise, it's time for Sidharth to be a part of it.

Malhotra is all set to work for Rohit Shetty's next movie, 'Indian Police Force'. The actor released the teaser of his film today. The shooting for same has begun.

The thing that is different over here compare to his other movies is that, Indian Police Force, is a web series. This is going to be the first show in which the actor will make a debut.

How excited are you to see Sidharth in a Rohit Shetty action series?