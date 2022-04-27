And the South and Bollywood actors feud over language and films seems to be never ending!

Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeepa had commented on the language barrier in Indian films. He said, "Someone said that a pan India film was made in Kannada. I'd like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it's not happening. Today we make films which reach everywhere." In response to this Ajay Devgn tweeted, "@KicchaSudeep my brother, according to you if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your mother tongue movies by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man."





Language barrier is seen as a big issue in the film industries, especially between the South film industries and Bollywood. Since a long time pan-India films are being released back to back and during this we've noticed how actors are arguing about this.

What are your thoughts on this? Should' Hindi' as a national language be debatable?