Andaz Apna Apna to Om Shanti Om why doesn't Bollywood make parodies and spoofs anymore?

Deepika Padukone landed a dream debut in Bollywood with Om Shanti Om. To star opposite Shah Rukh Khan so early is a pretty big deal. Love it or hate it, OSO was entertaining and will probably be remembered for a long time. Farah Khan's satirical take on Bollywood masala is nothing short of a modern classic. It's based on Karz, and throws in quick jokes on Bollywood yesteryear actors. There's a subtle dig at Govinda's name, and how names are changed to be known in the industry. You thought Kangana Ranaut brought nepotism to the forefront? OSO talked about it way back with the whole "you have to be a Kapoor" punchline. Not only that, the exaggerated form of acting that the industry thrived on in the 70s is reinvented in the movie, and so is the typical overacting mother in the form of Kirron Kher. Award shows favouring the privileged, and a laugh over Karan Johar's NRI obsession along with the ultimate Bollywood fan service of Dewaangi, Dewaangi.

Coming to Andaz Apna Apna, the movie has its own style. It takes every cliché in the book and ridicules tropes along with solid humour. The pop culture influences and references along with the wit, and charisma of its star cast of Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, and Karisma Kapoor is still unmatched.

Instead of terrible comedies like Housefull 4, Coolie No. 1, why not make more movies like Andaz Apna Apna and Om Shanti Om?