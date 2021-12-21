Andrew Garfield is reportedly being courted by Sony for a number of Spider-Man projects.

Before you head to read this article, WARNING: Major Spoilers for Spiderman: No Way Home!





After viewing Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), named the "greatest" Marvel film by multiple critics and fans, every Marvel fan is going insane. Following a Multiverse adventure, many rumors claim that Sony Pictures is in talks to recast Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man in a number of upcoming movies.

Fans may not need to do anything yet, as Sony is said to be in talks to bring Garfield back for numerous Spider-Man films. Nonetheless, Sony is well aware of the fans’ response to seeing Garfield and Maguire back as their Marvel characters — a multi-year journey that resulted in the second most profitable domestic box office movies in history.

With rumors suggesting that Morbius is set in the “Venom-Verse” that Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock resides in and spotting the OSCORP tower from The Amazing Spider-Man film series, it’s clear that this universe has something in common with Andrew Garfield’s respective character timeline.