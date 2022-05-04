Anil Kapoor and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor to be seen together in Thar. Papa Anil to the rescue for Harsh
Today Thar released on Netflix. Anil Kapoor fans are already so excited to see with his son Hardvarrdhan on big screen. I guess finally daddy Kapoor has come to the rescue to save his son's acting career. Harshvarrdhan has done a few movies but none of them did well. I guess Harshvarrdhan has a lot of talent but he doesn't do really well around public. He is an introvert and someone who doesn't enjoy the attention I guess. But this is bollywood the more attention you get from the public the more you do better in your career.