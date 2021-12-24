Anil Kapoor's daughters congratulate him by sharing their wedding pictures!

Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor share beautiful and emotional pictures of them with Anil Kapoor as it's his birthday today! Well both of them posted this picture on their Instagram account!





This is what Rhea Kapoor writes in the caption, "Happy birthday to my Soul Twin. @anilskapoor I love you more than I can ever tell you. Best friends forever."





Whereas Sonam Kapoor also writes a heartfelt caption it says, "Happiest Birthday, daddy! Your courage, humility, and warmth always inspires me. There is no one like you, and I couldn’t have wished for a better father. There may be a distance between us but you’re my heart, so you’re always with me. Love you!"











