Anil Kapoor's 'My name is Lakhan'!

Can you hear 'Dhina Dhin Dha' in the background? Then you are a true Bollywood fan! Who doesn't know about Anil Ji's epic signature step? I don't think anyone else could have performed it better than Anil Ji himself. With such energy and great expressions, Anil Kapoor owns the song!

My name is Lakhan is one of the most popular Anil Kapoor songs to date. With the 'Yeh Ji Oh Ji' iconic hook step, Anil Kapoor has made this song the favourite one among all the stag entries.



