Ankahi Kahaniya trailer dropped: Experience a unique tale of love

Netflix dropped another trailer of an anthology series, Ankahi Kahaniya, this morning, starring Kunal Kapoor, Zoya Hussain, Rinku Rajguru, Delzad Hiwale, and Abhishek Banerjee.





The three short films will be directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Saket Chaudhary, and Abhishek Chaubey, who have helmed the stories to take us on a journey of love and longing. Watch the trailer here. Experience the heartbreak, loneliness, and love that you have been looking for. Ankahi Kahaniya (The Untold Stories) will stream on Netflix from September 17. Let us know your thoughts about this.