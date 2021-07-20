Ankita Lokhande is allegedly using SSR's name for PR but his sister Shweta Singh seems to be OK with it

In one of recent Facebook posts, Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti addressed the allegations of some fans that Anktita Lokhande was using Sushant's name to stay in news. Apparently the two were in a serious relationship when they co-acted in popular TV drama 'Pavitra Rishta' and eventually parted ways after 6 years of their togetherness when as per Ankita, Sushant chose his career over her and decided to end their relationship.





But ever since the demise of the young actor last june, Ankita had been often alleged to using Sushant's name to stay in the public eye and gain positive PR. Responding to a fan Sushant's sister Shweta recently addressed this saying she doesn't know this but what she knows is that Ankita took care of Sushant when they were in a relationship and that it is hard to overlook that.





She then added that she has seen her take care of Sushant, once when she was visiting him in Mumbai and he had stomach pain. She saw how she called the doc, gave him medicine and showered him with love. The act was enough to prove to her that she has a kind and loving heart.

Now if that answer satisfies the fans or not, we have to wait and witness but having said that shooting for 'Pavitra Rishta 2' has already started. Your thoughts on this?