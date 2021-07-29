Annie Murphy To Debut As The Executive Producer For A Brand New Comedy, Witness Protection?

Annie Murphy who is popularly known for her character Alexis Rose from the hit series - Schitt's Creek will be seen in 'Witness Protection', a new comedy film by two of the Schitt’s Creek's writers, David West Read and Rupinder Gill. After the show's Season Finale aired, Annie Murphy went on to win an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, which was obviously flabbergasting.

Now, according to our sources, Murphy is all set to expand her skills with Witness Protection as she will be seen as the executive producer for the very first time. Witness Protection centre's on a woman who has always defined herself by her romantic relationships, but when she is forced to enter a 'witness protection', she must try to figure out who she really is for the first time while maintaining her cover and keeping the criminals at bay.

No official release date has been announced yet, but we are extremely thrilled and excited to watch her in the upcoming movie. So until this movie gets premiered, lets just binge watch Schitt’s Creek all over again! What do you say?