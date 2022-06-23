Another Alleged Classmate of Nam Joo-hyuk's Defends Him Against Bullying Accusations

There has been an update regarding Nam Joo-hyuk's school bullying controversy.









Earlier this week, after Management SOOP denied the initial allegations against the actor, another alleged classmate of Nam Joo-hyuk's came forward with new school bullying allegations. These allegations were much more detailed than the first one. The new accuser said that Nam Joo-hyuk would take his phone, make him fight and forced him to be a bread shuttle. The actor's agency again denied these accusations.









On June 30, a post titled "I Was A Classmate Of Nam Joo-hyuk In Highschool" went viral as it deafened the actor. The poster claimed that he was a classmate of the actor in his second year of high school and posted a picture of the school's yearbook and graduation certificate as proof.









Defending Nam Joo-hyuk, the poster revealed that nobody in their class had ever forced another student to be a bread shuttle. "I have never seen Nam Joo-hyuk swear at or abuse another classmate. Although there is no way for me to know everything that went on, I think if any of our classmates were involved in bullying like "bread shuttles," there is no way we wouldn't have known," the poster stated.









The alleged former classmate also denied other allegations such as the actor forcefully used his classmates' phone's hotspot and that he forced students to fight one another. "I believe all of you guys are familiar with WWE pro wrestling. We would pretend to wrestle in the back of the classroom during lunch. No one organized anything, and we would play of our own volition," the poster explained. Additionally, the former classmate claimed that the phone incident involved another student using the teacher's phone.









The poster emphasized that the allegations had manipulated true events, saying, "Although I can deny something that didn't happen, the allegations regarding the phone and sparring incidents manipulate events that had happened maliciously."