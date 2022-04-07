Another member from the Bhat family confirms Ranlia's wedding!!

Just after Alia's uncle Robin had officially confirmed the wedding rumors, now the bride's half-brother has also given a confirmation. Opening up about the wedding rumors Rahul Bhatt said, "Yes, the wedding is happening and I have been invited. I will be there for the ceremonies. However, I am not going to sing and dance. I am a gym instructor by profession and I will be there in the capacity of a bouncer (laughs!). I will be the rakshak at the wedding."

So one thing is out of the way and that is the wedding is officially happening but now the next question that lies here is when? There are 2 dates that's been buzzing and they're 14th and 17th.

No one from the Kapoor family has confirmed the wedding rumors as of now. Neetu Kapoor who was seen attending an event. Over there reporters did question the actress about the wedding rumors that were surrounding her son, to which she responded saying, "Merilia Shadhi toh hogai hai."



