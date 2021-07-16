Another Nepo kids?

Armin Qureshi is just another nepo-kid or maybe a promising talent? She is the daughter of a famous film producer and director: Sajid Qureshi. In an interview, Armin said that “Growing up, I didn’t even consider acting as a career choice but subconsciously I always saw myself living this life. I remember so vividly that my father and I were on a flight to Delhi and were sitting next to each other. He just looked at me and said, “I think you should try out acting,” and I feel like nothing has been the same since then. It was truly a moment that changed my life.”





Let's see how this new talent rolls in.