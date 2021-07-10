Another unfortunate news for Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 gets postponed, again!

2021 has been a year of many ups and down for Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan. After his feud with Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor, the audience even got worried for his future in the industry. After the actor was kicked out from Dostana, he was also removed from Red Chillies Entertainment’s Freddie, There were many rumours that the actor was getting shunned from the industry but these rumours were quickly shut down when the actor got the lead role in Subhash Ghai’s upcoming movie and in the sequel of 2007’s blockbuster movie Bhool Bhulaiya.





We thought that everything was getting better for the actor professionally but it seems like the luck is still not in his favour. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s shopping was going to resume from the mid of July but there seems to be another obstacle in Kartik’s success. The shoot of the movie starring Kartik, Tabu and Kiara Advani has been postponed again due to no confirmed reason.





Do you think this is just Kartik’s unfortunate luck or is his career really in trouble?