Antioxidants in skincare

Antioxidants protect the skin by limiting free radical production, which can damage the skin. Some antioxidants provide hydration to the skin and increase moisture retention which helps to revitalize dull-looking skin. So antioxidants are damage defenders. They help in slowing down the aging process.

Antioxidants are great in fading pigmentation and boosting overall skintone.They also have anti inflammatory properties. They allow skin to repair itself and correct visible damage. They reduce photodamage which can help prevent skin pigmentation.

Oxidative stress breaks down collagen, hinders skin’s natural repair process and triggers inflammationn and causes fine lines, wrinkles, sagging skin, acne, breakouts and hyperpigmentation. To combat this, we have to include a antioxidant serum in our skincare routine.

